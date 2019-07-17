Watch Akshay Kumar make some quick money on vacation

New Delhi: After showing off his impressive martial arts skills by nailing the Bottle Cap Challenge, actor Akshay Kumar has yet again left his fans amazed.

The 'Boss' actor's wife Twinkle Khanna shared a video of him taking up a challenge in exchange for 100 pounds.

In the video, Akshay can be seen hanging on a rod to make quick money.

"Just hanging in there! Not happy with hitting the Forbes list- he wants to make a quick 100 pounds here as well :) #GoofingAround," Khanna captioned the video.