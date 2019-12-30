Watch: Akshay Kumar croons to Arijit Singh's 'Dil Na Janeya' during SA vacay

Akshay Kumar is currently vacationing in South Africa with his family. The 'Good Newzz' actor is having a gala time as he rings in the new year with some 'me and family' time. With the year coming to an end, Bollywood celebrities are vacationing at foreign destinations for new year celebrations. Akshay who's had a great year with four releases is basking in the success of his films.

The 'Housefull 4' actor took to Instagram to share a video of him crooning to the 'Dil Na Janeya' song from his recent release, 'Good Newwz'. Akshay can be seen in a comfy attire by the ocean as he enjoys the breezy morning of South Africa. What's making the morning perfect, is Arjit Singh's soulful voice and watching Akshay Kumar sing along.

He captioned the video, "Dil Na Jaaneya‪What a view and what a song! As you can see, #DilNaJaaneya from Good Newwz is music to my ears quite literally 😁 Totally tripping over it. Arijit Singh and @rochakkohli, take a bow #OnLoop"