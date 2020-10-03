Watch: Akshay Kumar breaks silence on 'negativity' around Bollywood in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has finally broken his silence about the negativity around Bollywood in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The actor, who recently wrapped the shoot of 'Bell Bottom' in UK, shared a video on social media and addressed the drugs scandal in the industry.

"Bahot dino se mann mein kuch baat thi lekin samajh nahi aa raha tha kya kahoon, kisse kahoon. Aaj socha aap logon se share kar loon, so here goes... #DirectDilSe," he wrote, alongside the video.

In the video, Akshay Kumar says in Hindi, "I speak to you today with a heavy heart. In the last few weeks, I wanted to say some things but there was so much negativity all around that I could not understand what to say, how much to say and whom to say it to. Even though we are called stars, it's the audience who has made Bollywood what it is..."

"We are not just an industry, through the medium of films, we have promoted Indian values and culture to every corner of the world. Films have tried to portray the sentiments of the people in our country, whatever you have felt, all these years. Whether it is the rage of an 'Angry Young Man', corruption or unemployment, cinema has tried to highlight these issues in its own way. So today, if your sentiments are angry, we accept that anger," he adds.