Watch: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff come together for ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan 2’

Pooja Entertainment, the heritage production house founded by industry veteran Vashu Bhagnani, recently announced the sequel to 1998 film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'.

The sequel will see superstar Akshay Kumar play the role of Bade Miyan, while Tiger Shroff will essay the role of Chote Miyan.

The teaser unveiled on social media shows Akshay and Tiger in an action-packed narrative.

Taking a hilarious dig at Tiger, Akshay wrote, "The year you debuted in this world, I debuted in films. Phir bhi muqabla karoge Chote Miyan? Chal phir ho jaye full-on action!"

Meanwhile Tiger tweeted, "Double Action, Double Dhamaka!! Ready Bade @akshaykumar."

The actors, who are collaborating for the first time will be stepping into the shoes of Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda.

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' released in 1998, is a comedy film directed by David Dhawan. It featured Amitabh and Govinda in dual roles. It also stars Raveena Tandon, Ramya Krishnan, Anupam Kher, Paresh Rawal, Sharat Saxena and Satish Kaushik in supporting roles with Madhuri Dixit in special appearance.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan 2’ will release on Christmas 2023.

Producer Vashu Bhagnani says, "It's a film very close to my heart as it brought together two legends Amit ji and Govinda and was directed by my favourite Davidji. It is heartening to see my Chote Miyan Jackky recreate that magic along with Ali Abbas Zafar who has a brilliant vision for the film."

"I am so humbled to have Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff be our Bade Miyan and Chote Miyan for a new generation of audiences in 2023," he added.

Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment presents 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' in association with AAZ films, and written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Besides Vashu Bahgnani, the movie is produced Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, Ali Abbas Zafar.

Produced by Pooja Entertainment production, the film is set to release in five languages Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 11:14 AM IST