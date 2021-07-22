Watch: Ajay Devgn celebrates 10 years of 'Singham', dedicates it to frontline workers

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn on Thursday marked 10 years of his blockbuster cop-drama "Singham" and said the film is a "salute" to the police force of the country.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, "Singham" was a remake of the 2010 Tamil film of the same name helmed by Hari Gopalakrishnan.

The Hindi version featured Devgn as the fearless police inspector Bajirao Singham. The film also starred Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj as the main antagonist.

Devgn took to Instagram and shared a clip from the film, writing its popular dialogue, "Jismein hai dum, toh fakt Bajirao Singham" (Bajirao Singham is the only one with courage).