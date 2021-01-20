Watch: Ahead of Sushant's first birth anniversary, Rhea Chakraborty spotted buying flowers

Ahead of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's first birth anniversary, actress Rhea Chakraborty was spotted buying flowers in Bandra, on Wednesday.

Rajput, who was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai last year, was born on 21st January 1986.

On June 14, 2020 the 'M S Dhoni: The Untold Story' star was found hanging in his Bandra apartment.

A day before his birth anniversary, Chakraborty, who was arrested in a drug case related to her late boyfriend's death, was spotted buying roses in Mumbai.

In a video, Rhea is seen clad in an athleisure ensemble as she stops her car at a roadside florist. She's also heard asking the paparazzi to leave her alone.

Check out the videos and pictures here: