Watch: After Salman Khan, CISF stops Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Jeh's nannies for security check at Mumbai airport

Weeks after a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) official stopped Bollywood star Salman Khan at the Mumbai airport, a video of the Pataudi family went viral on social media for a similar reason.

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, her husband Saif Ali Khan and their kids' Taimur and Jeh's nannies were stopped by the CISF personnel at the entrance and their IDs were checked.

Siaf and Kareena, who recently returned from Maldives, jetted off with their kids for another vacation.

A video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram shows the security official making sure that the stars and their entourage of assistants and nannies have passed the preliminary security check at the entrance of the airport.

Earlier in August, a similar video showed actor Salman Khan being stopped by a CISF office, While the rumours alleged that he landed in trouble for doing his job, CISF rubbished the reports. They said that contrary to reports, the officer was 'rewarded for exemplary professionalism'.

"The contents of this tweet are incorrect & without factual basis. In fact, the officer concerned has been suitably rewarded for exemplary professionalism in the discharge of his duty," the CISF tweeted in response to a news report.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif Ali Khan was recently seen in horror comedy 'Bhoot Police'. He will next star in Prabhas' 'Adipurush' as the antagonist.

On the other hand, Kareena will be seen in Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which reunites her with Aamir Khan, who last worked with her in '3 Idiots'.

Adapted by Atul Kulkarni and directed by Advait Chandan, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is an official Hindi remake of Robert Zemeckis' Oscar Award-winning 1994 film 'Forrest Gump', that featured Hollywood star Tom Hanks in the lead role.

Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 08:37 PM IST