Watch: After Raj Kundra's arrest, Sherlyn Chopra requests 'Shilpa didi' to accept her mistake

Model-actress Sherlyn Chopra recently shared a video on Twitter requesting Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty to 'admit her mistakes'. Sherlyn had earlier accused Shetty's husband Raj Kundra of sexually assaulting her.

Sharing a video, Chopra wrote in Hindi: "Hey Shilpa Didi! I request you to show some sympathy towards the female victims. There is no harm in admitting one’s mistakes."

Taking a dig at Shilpa, Sherlyn Chopra spoke about the actress' comments about Rani Laxmibai on a reality show.

"You expressed that you bow down to all those women who bravely face all the challenges of life, does that also include those helpless victims who courageously recorded their statements at different police stations?" she asked.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra, amid an ongoing controversy involving her businessman husband Raj Kundra, has posted a cryptic message on social media about making mistakes.

Raj Kundra has come under the radar for his reported connection to a pornography racket. He was recently remanded to judicial custody for several days.

The adult model, in the video, alleged that Shetty's fans have been trolling her.

"These days whenever I post anything on social media, your followers troll me saying that my pictures are photoshopped. But let me tell you that all the investigating agencies of the country are much educated than you, me and your followers. They know how to get into the details," she added.

Sherlyn continued: "Also, a few days ago I read you post about faith, which made me feel very good. I feel that belief is such a powerful force that it can spread light even in the most hopeless situations. I request you, that being a female, please show some sympathy towards all those helpless girls, who have been urging for justice. They have complete faith in the law of the land."

