Watch: After ‘chappal surprise’, Anurag Kashyap shares old video of Arnab Goswami starstruck by him

Acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap shared a video from 2012, when he was interviewed by journalist Arnab Goswami on Times Now.
Kashyap along with actors Manoj Bajpayee and Richa Chadha came in to promote their film ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’.
In the video, Goswami begins the news segment by saying, “I am so proud to have in this studio, very very super talented Anurag Kashyap (goes for a handshake).”
The two discuss how far they have come from university days, after which Goswami tells Kashyap, “in the university also you were special and talented. We always saw a spark in you.”
The video then cuts to the time Kashyap visited Goswami at Republic TV office (his current workplace) with a special surprise.
Anurag, on his birthday, arrived at Arnab’s office with comedian Kunal Kamra, who has an ongoing beef with the journalist ever since their flight controversy.
Interestingly, the special gift was a slipper (chappal) that was framed as an award for excellence in journalism to Goswami.
Here's the original clip.
Republic TV has been receiving flak for their journalism for the reportage on actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.
Anurag, who has been vocal about the media trial against Sushant’s girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty shared his resentment for Arnab on his special day, for leading the pack with his one-sided coverage, resulting in high TRP for the channel.
For those unversed, Kunal Kamra made headlines for a video of himself confronting Arnab Goswami aboard an IndiGo plane.
In the video, Goswami was seen with earphones plugged in, as Kamra addressed him. Throughout the video, the Republic Editor did not react.
"Here I'm asking coward Arnab Goswami a question about his journalism and he's doing exactly what I expected him to do," Kunal Kamra said.
The stand-up comedian added, "He's being a coward. First he called me mentally unstable, and now he's saying 'I'm watching something'. He's not ready to answer my questions, viewers."
Kamra asked the unresponsive Goswami whether he was a coward or a journalist or a nationalist.
"You will have no answers. As I expected. Your cowardice has gotten the better of you," he said amid Goswami's continued silence.
Kamra added that he wanted to have polite conversation with Goswami. However, he doesn't deserve his politeness. Kamra said that this was for Rohith Vemula's mother whose caste Goswami was discussing on his show.
Following the incident, Kamra was banned by IndiGo for a period of six months, while Air India, SpiceJet and GoAir imposed an indefinite ban on the stand-up comedian.
