Watch: After ‘chappal surprise’, Anurag Kashyap shares old video of Arnab Goswami starstruck by him

Acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap shared a video from 2012, when he was interviewed by journalist Arnab Goswami on Times Now.

Kashyap along with actors Manoj Bajpayee and Richa Chadha came in to promote their film ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’.

In the video, Goswami begins the news segment by saying, “I am so proud to have in this studio, very very super talented Anurag Kashyap (goes for a handshake).”

The two discuss how far they have come from university days, after which Goswami tells Kashyap, “in the university also you were special and talented. We always saw a spark in you.”

The video then cuts to the time Kashyap visited Goswami at Republic TV office (his current workplace) with a special surprise.

Anurag, on his birthday, arrived at Arnab’s office with comedian Kunal Kamra, who has an ongoing beef with the journalist ever since their flight controversy.

Interestingly, the special gift was a slipper (chappal) that was framed as an award for excellence in journalism to Goswami.