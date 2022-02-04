Watch: After becoming 'Rinku' and 'Mukku', Sara Ali Khan now gets ready as 'Soumya' for Laxman Utekar's next

In a career span of 3 years, actress Sara Ali Khan has embodied a variety of characters which have stayed in the hearts and minds of the audiences. Today, the actor took to her social media as she went down the memory lane, reminiscing her characters.

In the caption, she wrote, "What’s my name? 💁🏻‍♀️That’s a fun game #SarakaSaraReels #ThrowbackWaleFeels"

A new trend has made actors revisit some of their famous roles and share reels on Instagram. Starting from 'Mukku', Sara ended the reel with her recent character 'Rinku' from Aanand L Rai's ‘Atrangi Re’ and also added that she's now getting ready to become 'Soumya', from Laxman Utekar's next.

Sara is currently riding the high horse with the success of ‘Atrangi Re’. She also has Laxman Utekar's next and ‘Gaslight’ in her kitty.

Sara recently wrapped up shooting for Laxman Utekar's film in Indore. The movie stars her opposite Vicky Kaushal.

Sara shared the first look that shows her and Vicky lovingly looking into each other's eyes.

Alongside the image, Sara penned a heartfelt note in which she expressed her gratitude to her team. She also shared her experience working with Vicky.

"@vickykaushal09 every day with you on set has been a blast. From enjoying Punjabi songs and bonfires to early morning drives and copious cups of chai. Thank you for making this journey so memorable for me. You're one of the most humble, talented and gifted actors I've met, and I'm so privileged that I got to share screen space with you and learn so much from you," she added.

The name of the film has not been revealed yet.

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 12:11 PM IST