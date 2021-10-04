Watch: After Aryan Khan's arrest, inside video from Cordelia cruise party goes viral

A day after the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested Aryan Khan in an alleged drug party case, an inside video from the the Cordelia cruise ship's party has gone viral.

The video from the 'Namascray' party shows youngsters enjoying the music.

Check it out here:

Reacting to the video, several netizens took to the comments section to extend support to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan.

A user commented: "Thousands of people and target Aryan Khan...well planned."

Another wrote, "So many people but why only 8 arrested?"

"They should detain everyone, not blacklist a celebrity," read a comment.

A netizen commented, "Out of 100 of people they only arrested 8 people WOW."

On Monday, a Mumbai court remanded Aryan Khan, son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, and two others to NCB custody till October 7 in drugs case

Aryan was arrested by the NCB on charges of consumption, sale, and purchase of narcotic drugs, after a rave party was busted aboard a luxury cruise liner.

Aryan and seven other youths were taken into custody by the NCB, and subsequently, formally arrested.

Initially, Aryan and two others -- Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant -- were arrested, and the trio was produced before the Esplanade Magistrate Court, amid tight security, late on Sunday and sent to the NCB's custody for one day till Monday, a prosecution lawyer told media persons.

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 06:08 PM IST