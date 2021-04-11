Watch: Actress Digangana Suryavanshi attacked by a peacock; video goes viral

A video of 'Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera' actress Digangana Suryavanshi is currently going viral on the internet. It shows the Digangana being attacked by a peacock.
In the video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, the 'Jalebi' actress is seen standing beside a peacock as she admires its beauty. As she moves backward, the bird is seen pouncing on her.
Check out the video here:
The video has received mixed reactions on the internet. While some have been trolled the actress, others expressed concern and called it a 'dangerous attack'.
A user wrote, "The way she is walking he thinks she is an opponent and here to fight."
Another commented, "They should know, peacocks love there privacy the most."
The actress, who rose to fame with her TV series Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera, made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with films 'FryDay' and 'Jalebi.' She was also seen in Govinda-starrer Rangeela Raja.
Digangana will be next seen opposite Arjun Rampal in Ramesh Thete’s period drama, The Battle of Bhima Koregaon.
Speaking about her role in the film, the actress told The Free Press Journal, “I am a huge admirer of these larger-than-life films and had wanted to do something like this for a while. The story is set in 1818 when the war started. At that time, women were considered fragile, and in constant need for someone to protect them; not in the position to take a stand. However, my character is strong and path-breaking, like a messiah who broke norms. There are many layers to my character. It’s a very powerful role.”
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)