Watch: Action star Akshay Kumar struggles to go down a water slide; daughter Nitara can't stop laughing

Earlier, Kumar posted a refreshing picture with wife Twinkle Khanna. In the Instagram image, the couple is seen enjoying time off work at their tropical getaway.

Meanwhile on work front, Akshay Kumar finally announced the release date of his highly anticipated cop movie 'Sooryavanshi'. The Rohit Shetty directorial will release on April 30.

The 53-year-old actor took to his Twitter handle and announced the release date for his film along with a teaser video. He tweeted, "We promised you all a cinematic experience and that's what you will get...the wait is finally over! Aa Rahi Hai Police."

In 'Sooryavanshi' Akshay will be portraying the role of a DSP, who unites with Devgn's 'Singham' and Singh's 'Simmba' to fight crime. Along with that, Katrina will be playing the role of Devgn's love interest in the film.

The cop drama's release had been a topic of speculation for a year now. It was originally slated to release on March 24, 2020, but was delayed due to the COVID pandemic, which led to the shutting down of cinema halls.