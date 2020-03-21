Watch: Action diva Disha Patani nails the extremely difficult flying kick in latest video

On work front, Disha will next be seen in Radhe: Your most wanted Bhai with Salman Khan. Commenting on the experience and excitement, she says, "Working with Salman sir again has been an amazing experience. It's a dream come true".

Talking about the contagious on-screen energy between Salman and Prabhu Deva, on the sets- Disha adds, "Prabhu (Prabhudheva) sir’s energy is contagious and there’s so much that I’ve learned from both of them."

The movie will see an Eid release and Salman Khan kicks it up a notch as the actor will be seen battling not one or two but three villains in his upcoming movie Radhe, the three villains will be played by Randeep Hooda, Gautam Gulati, and Sikkimese actor Sang Hae.

Furthermore she has also bagged Ekta Kapoor’s KTina and Mohit Suri’s and Ek Villain 2 featuring John Abraham, Aditya Roy Kapur and Tara Sutaria.