Watch: Abhishek, Aishwarya, and Aaradhya Bachchan jet off for a family vacay once again

Bollywood’s power couple Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan along with their daughter Aaradhya jetted off to an unknown destination on Saturday morning.

The trio were spotted at the Mumbai airport. Junior Bachchan wore a sky-blue hoodie with navy blue track pants, while Ash opted for an all-black layered casual look. Aaradhya was seen in a pink hoodie and black track pants. The mother-daughter twinned by wearing same footwear.

Their latest outing comes a month after they went on a trip to Paris, where Aishwarya shared the ramp with singer Camila Cabello and actor Katherine Langford at the fourth edition of Le Defilee L'Oreal Paris, which was an outdoor runway show.

Post that, they flew to Dubai and returned for Amitabh Bachchan’s 79th birthday.

Meanwhile on work front, Abhishek will next be seen in second season of 'Breathe: Into The Shadows' alongside Amit Sadh. Bachchan and Sadh will both reprise their roles of Dr Avinash Sabharwal and Inspector Kabir Sawant, respectively, for the Amazon original.

Abhishek will also be seen in films like 'Dasvi' and 'Bob Biswas'. Buzz also suggests the Abhishek has also signed up for a film with R Balki, however, there is no confirmation on that front.

On the other hand, Aishwarya will be next seen in Mani Ratnam's directorial 'Ponniyin Selvan'. As per viral reports and speculations, she might also be seen in Anurag Kashyap's directorial 'Gulab Jamun', co-starring her actor-husband Abhishek.

Published on: Saturday, November 13, 2021, 11:09 AM IST