Watch: Aamir Khan reviews 'Jhund', calls it one of Amitabh Bachchan's 'greatest' films

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's 'Jhund', directed by Nagraj Popatrao Manjule who is admired for his exceptional filmmaking skills, has raised the expectations of cine-goers ever since its impactful trailer was launched.

Audiences all over India, are keenly looking forward to thespian Amitabh Bachchan essay one of his most significant roles on screen.

Aamir Khan caught the stirring story recently at a special screening that left him emotionally wrought at the sheer brilliance of the film. It's not easy to impress this genius filmmaker's mind, but not only did the powerful film evoke awe and inspiration for the actor, but he also expressed tremendous respect for Team Jhund for bringing together such a motivating story.

Here’s what Aamir said:

'Jhund' releases in cinemas on 4th March 2022. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Savita Raj Hiremath, Raaj Hiremath, Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, Gargee Kulkarni, Meenu Aroraa & Sandeep Singh, under the banner of T-Series, Tandav Films Entertainment & Aatpat. It’s a Zee Studios worldwide release.

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 09:33 AM IST