Watch: Aamir Khan greets fans as he enjoys Safari at Gir National Park with Kiran Rao, Azad and Ira; video goes viral

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, who departed out of town on Saturday with wife Kiran Rao, son Azad and daughter Ira Khan, reached the Gir National Park during the early hours of Sunday. The videos of the actor's visit are currently going viral on the internet.
In one of the videos, Aamir can be seen waving at his fans who have gathered to watch him.
Check out the video here:
Aamir and Kiran are celebrating their 15th wedding anniversary on Monday, December 28.
On Sunday, the 'Lagaan' actor, along with the family including wife Kiran Rao, went out for the Safari. Before starting his safari, a large number of his fans gathered to watch the star, he shook hands with them and then sat in a special gypsy before leaving for his three-day Gir Safari.
On the work front, Aamir will be next seen on the big screen in the Hindi remake of the Tom Hanks starrer 'Forrest Gump'. The remake is titled 'Laal Singh Chaddha', and is directed by Advait Chandan and also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan.
