Watch: Aamir Khan comes to the rescue of Kiara Advani as she struggles to remove her mask at an event

Bollywood actors Aamir Khan and Kiara Advani's recent video from an event in currently doing the rounds on the internet.

According to media reports, Kiara and Aamir were invited to an event together as the brand ambassadors of a bank.

Aamir wore a green shirt, bright yellow pants and brown shoes, and on the other hand, the 'Shershaah' actress is seen in all-white outfit with flared pants, top and jacket.

As the two Bollywood stars took the stage, they decided to take their masks off. In the video, while Aamir can be seen easily removing his mask, Kiara struggles to take off hers as it gets stuck in her earrings.

Seeing Kiara having trouble removing her mask, Aamir came forward and helped her.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir will next be seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. The actor recently returned from Jammu and Kashmir where he was shooting for the film. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film also stars Kareena Kapoor in a pivotal role.

The actor recently expressed concern over cinema halls still being shut. He said that this has left the makers with no choice but to take the OTT route. He said, "Some films are releasing on OTT platforms, and as a film person I am very concerned. I hope in near future things will improve."

On he other hand, Kiara is receiving praise for her performance in 'Shershaah'. In the film, the actress essays Dimple Cheema, the love interest of Captain Vikram Batra, played by actor and her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra.

The film released on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday (August 12).

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 03:56 PM IST