Watch ‘A Thursday’ Teaser: Yami Gautam Dhar in a nail-biting hostage drama

Yami Gautam Dhar is seen in a kindergarten with a grim look in ‘A Thursday’, coming soon only on Disney+ Hotstar

Disney+ Hotstar is all set to enthral its viewers with an exciting dose of adrenaline with its upcoming nail-biting hostage drama, ‘A Thursday’.

Starring brilliant actor Yami Gautam Dhar, the suspense drama has been produced by RSVP movies and directed by Behzad Khambata.

Packed with unexpected twists and turns, ‘A Thursday’ shall take the viewers on a startling ride.

The teaser shows a sneak peek into a kindergarten school wherein the children seem to be in a joyous mood as we catch a fleeting glance of Yami Gautam with a grim look on her face followed by a gun-shot. An absolute thriller that will have the audience glued to their screens.

The suspense from its teaser is palpable. The combination of Yami's tense look and the joyful backdrop of a kindergarten make for the perfect setting for a thriller.

Yami essays a school teacher named Naina Jaiswal in the film. The thriller is written and directed by Behzad Khambata, and it also features Dimple Kapadia, Atul Kulkarni, Neha Dhupia, Karanvir Sharma and Maya Sarao.

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 11:38 AM IST