Watch: A concerned Ranbir Kapoor asks paparazzi 'Aap log ka lockdown nahi hai?'

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, who recently recovered from COVID-19, was spotted at a clinic in Mumbai, on Thursday. He was accompanied by his mother Neetu Kapoor and uncle Kunal Kapoor, son of late actor Sashi Kapoor.
A video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram shows a concerned Ranbir asking why the cameraperson aren't following the lockdown.
"Aap log ka lockdown nahi hai?" the 'Barfi' actor asks paps as he gets down from his car.
For the unversed, in view of an alarming rise in cases, the state government has announced stricter measures for 15-days which came into force at 8 pm on Wednesday and will remain in operation till 7 am on May 1.
On Wednesday, Maharashtra reported 58,952 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 35,78,160, while 278 new fatalities pushed the toll to 58,804.
Ranbir tested positive for COVID-19 last month.
“Thank you for your concern and your good wishes. Ranbir has tested positive for Covid-19. He is on medication and recovering well. He is in self quarantine at home and following all precautions," Neetu had shared on Instagram.
On the work front, he will next be seen in the fantasy-adventure 'Brahmastra' with his girlfriend, directed by Ayan Mukerji.
It is billed as a three-film series, which will also star megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy.
He has committed to play a dacoit in Karan Malhotra's period adventure film Shamshera alongside Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.
Ranbir also has the untitled Luv Ranjan romantic-comedy alongside Shraddha Kapoor scheduled to open theatrically on March 18 next year.
Besides that, filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming film Animal is also headlined by Ranbir, and is scheduled to be released during Dusshera next year.
Ranbir, who had a special cameo in Aamir Khan's PK, will play the lead role in the sequel to the 2014 film, revealed producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra.
All in all, Ranbir has a massive line-up of films ahead.
