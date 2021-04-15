Watch: A concerned Ranbir Kapoor asks paparazzi 'Aap log ka lockdown nahi hai?'

Ranbir tested positive for COVID-19 last month.

“Thank you for your concern and your good wishes. Ranbir has tested positive for Covid-19. He is on medication and recovering well. He is in self quarantine at home and following all precautions," Neetu had shared on Instagram.

On the work front, he will next be seen in the fantasy-adventure 'Brahmastra' with his girlfriend, directed by Ayan Mukerji.

It is billed as a three-film series, which will also star megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy.

He has committed to play a dacoit in Karan Malhotra's period adventure film Shamshera alongside Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.

Ranbir also has the untitled Luv Ranjan romantic-comedy alongside Shraddha Kapoor scheduled to open theatrically on March 18 next year.

Besides that, filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming film Animal is also headlined by Ranbir, and is scheduled to be released during Dusshera next year.

Ranbir, who had a special cameo in Aamir Khan's PK, will play the lead role in the sequel to the 2014 film, revealed producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

All in all, Ranbir has a massive line-up of films ahead.