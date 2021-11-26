Watch ’83 Teaser: Ranveer Singh’s multi-starrer sports drama to release on December 24

The penultimate Bollywood release of the year is a biographical sports drama based on India's maiden World Cup-winning team spearheaded by Kapil Dev.

Directed by Kabir Khan, '83' stars Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev.

Ranveer took to Instagram and shared the teaser of the film. The trailer will be released on November 30.

In addition, it has a powerful ensemble case consisting of Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Harrdy Sandhu, Saqib Saleem, Ammy Virk, Sahil Khattar and Jatin Sarna.

The film is due for release on December 24.

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 10:41 AM IST