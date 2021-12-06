Watch '83' song 'Lehra Do': Ranveer Singh's patriotic track will leave you feeling motivated

The latest song of Ranveer Singh-starrer '83', 'Lehra Do' was officially released by the makers on Monday.

The patriotic track will leave you feeling motivated with the melodious and soulful voice of Arijit Singh.

'83', starring Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, revolves around India's historic 1983 World Cup win.

The recently-released song is an emotional ride of its own that gives an insight into the feelings of Team India and their journey through the Cricket World Cup of '83.

Ever since the trailer released a few days ago, it has been the talk of the town. It has garnered 75 million views in less than a week.

The film also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree and Pankaj Tripathi. Deepika Padukone will be seen playing Romi, Kapil Dev's wife.

Directed by Kabir Khan, the film will hit the theatres on December 24, 2021 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malyalam.

Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 04:34 PM IST