'Wash your mouths': Farhan Akhtar's befitting reply to those who trolled him for questioning vaccine price

Moments after he had posted the tweet, Farhan was trolled by netizens who dropped some not-so-polite comments on his tweet.

However, on Monday, after the government asked SII and Bharat Biotech to lower the price of COVID vaccines as India gears up to inoculate all aged above 18, Farhan had something to say to his trolls.

"Oh look my dear trolls. Govt asking to lower price of vaccine as well. Hope you’ll swamp their TL with the lectures on economics you’ve been giving me. Until then mask up, stay home and wash your mouths.. I mean hands," he tweeted.