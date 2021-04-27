'Wash your mouths': Farhan Akhtar's befitting reply to those who trolled him for questioning vaccine price

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar gave a befitting reply to Twitter users who trolled him for questioning the world's largest vaccine maker, Serum Institute of India (SII) about the price of Covishield.
Last week, SII announced a price of Rs 600 per dose for vaccine supplies to private hospitals and Rs 400 per dose to state governments.
Following the announcement, Farhan had questioned the company over the disparity in rates of the vaccine.
Moments after he had posted the tweet, Farhan was trolled by netizens who dropped some not-so-polite comments on his tweet.
However, on Monday, after the government asked SII and Bharat Biotech to lower the price of COVID vaccines as India gears up to inoculate all aged above 18, Farhan had something to say to his trolls.
"Oh look my dear trolls. Govt asking to lower price of vaccine as well. Hope you’ll swamp their TL with the lectures on economics you’ve been giving me. Until then mask up, stay home and wash your mouths.. I mean hands," he tweeted.
Yet again, a few Twitter users put the ball back in his court asking if he can make them understand the hefty price of beverages sold at multiplexes.
While a few of them agreed with the Rock On! actor, others asked him to research and not to talk about things he don't understand.
On the work front, Farhan looks forward to the release of his upcoming sports drama Toofan. The actor will be seen essaying the role of a boxer in the film. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the film also features Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, Supriya Pathak Kapur and Hussain Dalal.
He was last seen in The Sky Is Pink alongside Priyanka Chopra.
