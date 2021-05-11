‘Was told to praise contestants, did it for money’: Amit Kumar on ‘Indian Idol 12’ Kishore Kumar tribute

Kishore Kumar’s son Amit Kumar, who recently appeared on the singing reality show “Indian Idol 12” has finally responded to the backlash, the tribute episode was subjected to recently.

In a conversation with a leading daily, Amit said that he was asked to praise everyone and admitting to going on the show for financial reasons.

He said, "I did what I was told. I was told sabko praise karna hai. I was told jo jaisa bhi gaaye usko uplift karna hai."

"Everyone needs money. My father was also particular about money. They gave me the price I demanded and I went, why would I have left it?", he added.

However, Amit further maintained that he respects the show, its judges and the participants who paid homage to his late father and the iconic singer.

Amit also said that he is aware of the outrage and asserted that he didn’t enjoy the episode at all.

During "Indian Idol 11", Amit Kumar signed Sunny Hindustani to sing the first song of his sound studio in the city.

While “Indian Idol 12” has seen some major changes over the past couple of weeks owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, judges Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya have resumed the shoot.

Host Aditya Narayan, who had tested positive for coronavirus, has also recovered and returned to the show recently.

Last week, the show was judged by music composer-singer Anu Malik and Manoj Muntashir.

Legendary playback singer Kishore Kumar was also an actor, director and producer in Bollywood. Born on 4th August 1929 in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh, Kumar's Bollywood career spanned for nearly four decades from 1949 to 1987.

He acted in films like 'Andolan' (1951), 'Naukari (1954) and 'Musafir' (1957). Kishore Kumar also produced and directed some movies in the late 1970s and early 1980s, such as Badhti Ka Naam Daadhi (1978), Zindagi (1981) and Door Wadiyon Mein Kahin (1980), which was his last appearance as an actor.