'Was scared to sign web series on Indian platforms': Mahira Khan opens up on ban on Pakistani artistes

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, who made her Bollywood debut with Raees opposite Shah Rukh Khan, recently revealed that she was scared to sign web series on Indian platforms after the ban on cross-cultural exchange of talent between India and Pakistan.

Talking about the ban on Pakistani artistes in the Indian film industry, Mahira said that she has experienced it firsthand and called it is 'sad'. She believes that a great opportunity for the entire subcontinent to come together and collaborate was lost.

In an interview with Film Companion, Mahira stated that she hopes to collaborate on Indian web projects as she says she has realized, 'you can’t let something that happened, which was political, affect your choices'.

After the Uri attack in 2016, Pakistani artists were banned from working in Bollywood. The All Indian Cine Workers Association had announced a total ban on Pakistani artists after the Pulwama terror attack in 2019.

Mahira began her career as a VJ with Most Wanted on MTV Pakistan. She made her acting debut with Bol in 2011. The actress became a household name with the TV show Humsafar, opposite actor Fawad Khan.

However, Raees remains Mahira's only Indian release to date.

She was also unable to come to India to promote her film due to strained bilateral ties. However, she reportedly joined one of the press meets through video conferencing and said that she was grateful for the response her character had received.

Mahira will now narrate one of the short stories in an upcoming Zee5 series.