'Was replaced by Shahid Kapoor in 'Jab We Met' on Kareena Kapoor's insistence': Bobby Deol

Actor Bobby Deol, who recently marked silver jubilee anniversary in the show business, has revealed that he was replaced by Shahid Kapoor in Imtiaz Ali's 'Jab We Met', on Kareena Kapoor's insistence.

In a recent interview, the actor spoke about his journey in the 'ruthless' industry and revealed that he was replaced in the 2007 hit film and Bebo's then boyfriend Shahid Kapoor was roped in.

"There was a studio called Shri Ashtavinayak who wanted to sign me. I told them that let’s sign Imtiaz. He has a script ready. And let’s talk to Kareena Kapoor. The producers were like, oh no, that guy will make an expensive film. Kareena, on the other hand, didn’t even want to meet Imtiaz. I took them to Preity Zinta. She agreed but said she can do it only after 6 months. So we were stuck," he told the HuffPost India.

He revealed that Kareena eventually said yes to the film, but asked Imtiaz Ali to hire Shahid opposite her.

"I was like, wow. Quite an industry," said Bobby.

He revealed that he was also supposed to be a part of Imtiaz's 'Highway', which featured Alia Bhatt in the main role.