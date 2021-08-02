'Was just a part of the reel': 'Chak De! India' fame Vidya Malavade, Sagarika Ghatge laud Indian Women's Hockey team

A brave and determined Indian women's hockey team etched its name in the history books by entering the Olympic Games semifinals for the first time, stunning three-time champions and world no.2 Australia 1-0 in an intense last-eight tie.

As scores of celebs congratulated the team, several netizens recalled the iconic sports drama 'Chak De! India' starring Shah Rukh Khan.

Actress Vidya Malavade, who essayed the role of the team captain, took to Instagram and shared a picture of the reel vs real team.

She captioned it as, “& Indian Womens Hockey Team creates HISTORY .. at the Tokyo Olympics beating the World No 2 Team Australia 1-0 My phone hasn’t stopped ringing since morning & I was just a part of the reel ..This .. These women are the REAL DEAL ..such PRIDE .. such GRIT .. so much POWER .. Team INDIA Onwards & Upwards ladies ..#JAIHIND 🇮🇳 Here’s wishing Rani & her team all the very very best .. Go conquer gurls.”