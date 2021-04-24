'Was it necessary during Ramadan?': Ira Khan trolled for poolside post in a bikini

However, no sooner than she posted it, haters hopped on the comments section and shamed Ira for being disrespectful towards Ramadan.

One user wrote, “Ramzan ka mhina ki to thodi shram kr lo yaar- agr ap ki wjhe se kis ki niyat me khala ate he to jitna galt vo he utni he ... Plz Ramzan Rhmat ka mhina he kise khrab. Mt kro (Have some shame during the month of Ramzan. If someone lusts over you, it is equally your fault for causing it. Please don’t spoil someone during Ramzan).”

“Paisa ha inka pass isliya ramzan ka mahina bhul gya (They have lot of money hence forgot the month of Ramzan),” added another.

Another user commented, “Apne Baap ka naam khrab kyo kr rhi he (Why are you spoiling your father’s name).”

Last year, on World Mental Health Day, Ira revealed that she has clinical depression.

The theatre director said it's time to "start a conversation" around mental well-being.

"I am depressed. I have been for more than four years now. I have been to a doctor and I am clinically depressed. I am doing much better now.”

"For over a year now, I wanted to do something for mental health, but I wasn't sure what to do," the 24-year-old said.

On the work front, Ira stepped into showbiz by making her directorial debut last year with the stage production, 'Euripides' Medea'. The play was an adaptation of Euripides' Greek tragedy 'Medea', and it stars Junaid Khan and Hazel Keech.