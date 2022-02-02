Was Hrithik Roshan's rumoured GF Saba Azad in a live-in relationship with Naseeruddin Shah's son Imaad for 7 years?

Actress Saba Azad has been in the news for her alleged relationship with actor Hrithik Roshan.

A few days back, she was spotted with Hrithik and rumours of their love affair spread like wildfire on the internet. Their pictures of walking out of a restaurant hand-in-hand set tongues wagging.

Now, an old interview of Naseeruddin Shah's son, Imaad Shah, has gone viral. In the interview, he had admitted that he was in a live-in relationship with Saba.

Also, according to a report in ETimes, she was in a relationship with Naseeruddin Shah's son Imaad in 2013. Reportedly, they were in a live-in relationship for seven years and parted ways in 2020.

However, it is not known why Saba and Imaad's committed relationship ended.

Meanwhile, Saba has featured in movies like 'Dil Kabaddi' and 'Mujhse Fraandship Karoge' besides some short films. She has also been the face of various commercials.

Hrithik was previously married to Sussanne Khan. The duo parted ways after 14 years of marriage. They are parents to their two sons, Hrehaan and Hridaan.

Saba will next be seen in the upcoming web series 'Rocket Boys' that stars Ishwak Singh as Dr Vikram Sarabhai and Jim Sarbh as Dr Homi J. Bhabha, India's space pioneers.

Saba essays the role of Dr Bhabha's love interest Parvana Irani.

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 04:54 PM IST