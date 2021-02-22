Warina Hussian birthday special: Sizzling pictures of the gorgeous actress

Warina Hussain was born on February 23, 1999 in Kabul, Afghanistan. Also known by the nickname Wari, the gorgeous actress graduated in Performing Arts from the New York Film Academy.

Warina has appeared in a number of TV commercials. She also appeared in several Afghani music videos. In 2013, she relocated to Delhi. Her beauty and confidence soon made her popular in the modelling circuit.

Warina got her big break in Bollywood in 2018 when she was casted opposite Ayush Sharma in 'Loveyatri'. Salman Khan, the producer of the film created quite a buzz when he tweeted Warina's picture with the caption "Mujhe ladki mil gayi".

He later clarified that he had found the girl for his upcoming flick. However, the film did not do well at the box-office. Warina later appeared in the item song 'Munna badnam hua' in Salman starrer 'Dabangg 3.

Here are some sizzling Insta pics of the beautiful actress and model