Warina Hussain Vs Disha Patani - who wore the viral high neck super crop sweater better?

B-town actors sporting the same or similar outfits isn’t something new on the fashion front.
Recently actress Warina Hussain, was clicked by the paparazzi at Mumbai airport.
Warina opted for a beige high neck super crop sweater that went viral in 2020.
However, it was Disha who was first spotted donning this piece of wardrobe during an outing in the city.
While Disha paired it with black capris, Warina matched them with pants of a similar shade.
On work front, Disha will next be seen in "Radhe", co-starring Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda. The film is directed by Prabhu Deva.
Disha first worked with Salman in "Bharat" last year.
She is also looking forward to reuniting with filmmaker Mohit Suri on the set of their next film, "Ek Villain 2". The actress has earlier collaborated with Mohit on their 2020 film "Malang".
Disha will also be seen in "KTina", produced by Ekta Kapoor. The film also features Akshay Oberoi and Sunny Singh.
Meanwhile, Warina, who was launched by Salman opposite his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma in “Loveyatri” was last seen in “Dabangg 3” song “Munna Badnaam Hua”.