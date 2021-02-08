Warina Hussain Vs Disha Patani - who wore the viral high neck super crop sweater better?

B-town actors sporting the same or similar outfits isn’t something new on the fashion front.

Recently actress Warina Hussain, was clicked by the paparazzi at Mumbai airport.

Warina opted for a beige high neck super crop sweater that went viral in 2020.

However, it was Disha who was first spotted donning this piece of wardrobe during an outing in the city.

While Disha paired it with black capris, Warina matched them with pants of a similar shade.