WAR Trailer Memes: Govinda in ‘Avatar’, Rahul Gandhi raise the LOL meter

The makers of WAR recently dropped the trailer online and Team Hrithik and Team Tiger is eagerly waiting for the action packed film to hit the screens. While the trailer showed some interesting clips from the film, it were the dialogues that caught everyone’s attention.

Amid excitement for the film’s trailer release, fans also enjoyed a series of hilarious memes inspired by Tiger and Hrithik’s dialogues from the film. Some of the most impactful between the two like, "Jo seekha hai, aapse seekha hai,” "Mere raste se hatt jao," and “Main nahi sochunga,” have been churned out for the memes.

The trailer shows Hrithik as Kabir, a special agent who has gone rogue and now needs to be removed. The only one who can carry out the mission is Khalid (Tiger), a former student of Kabir just as ruthless and passionate about the country.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Vaani Kapoor in a pivotal role. The film will also see Tiger and Hrithik share the screen space for the first time. War is slated to release on October 2.