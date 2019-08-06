War: Tiger Shroff, Hrithik Roshan's chasing scenes shot in 7 countries

Mumbai: Bollywood actors Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's chasing and hunting scenes in "War" has been shot in seven different countries, says the film's director Siddharth Anand.

"'War' is one of the most visually stunning films of our times and we have shot Hrithik and Tiger chasing and hunting against each other in seven different countries. We had to travel to Australia to shoot one of the key moments in the film," Anand said in a statement.

One of chasing sequence is shot in the famous Bondi Beach in Australia for a crucial shooting schedule.