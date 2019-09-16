'War' sequences at par with 'Mission Impossible': Hollywood action director Paul Jennings

Mumbai: Hollywood action director Paul Jennings, who has worked in movies such as "The Dark Knight" and "San Andreas" among many others, says the action spectacle in "War" is on par with films like "Mission Impossible" and "Fast and Furious".

"What I love about Bollywood is I believe you can push the action a little bit further. You can do things which push the boundaries of believability right to the edge and it means you can end up with more spectacular sequences," Jennings said.

He added: "On Bollywood movies, you can sometimes be limited by budget but on 'War' Adi (Aditya Chopra) just wanted to make the best action sequences he could so we had a great budget and were able to do anything we liked."

Jennings has designed jaw-dropping, never seen before action sequences for "War", which is his first Bollywood film.

"So, I would say there is no difference between the action sequences on 'War' and a Hollywood movie except that we pushed the boundaries a little further which only enhances them. There is no difference between the sequences in 'War' and let's say 'Mission Impossible' or 'Fast and Furious'," he added.

"War" brings together two action stars of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. Jennings called the two actors "dedicated".

"They are both truly dedicated actors who work hard every day at their craft of acting which embraces everything from not just their performance but physical training, fighting, dancing, diet," he said.

The film is set to be a visual spectacle for quintessential action lovers. Produced by Yash Raj Films, the high-octane film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on October 2.