'War' duo Hrithik Roshan, Vaani Kapoor poses for latest magazine cover

By Asian News International

'War' actors Hrithik Roshan and Vanni Kapoor have posed for Femina magazine's October edition cover.

New Delhi: As the actors are looking forward to the release of their upcoming mystery-thriller 'War' Hrithik and Vanni have posed for Femina magazine's October edition cover.

The magazine tags the duo as "hottest new pair" who is making the audience fall in love with their flamboyant style statement.

Vaani pulled off a chic yet classy look in purple-hued skin fitted outfit, while the sizzling 45-year-old actor, known for his sartorial choices, dons a stylish black coat with a nude t-shirt.

Like she says , the calm before the WAR ;)

Calm before WAR âï¸

The 'Befikre' actor posted a picture of the drool-worthy cover image on her Instagram, captioning, "Calm Before WAR" In 'War', Hrithik and Vaani will be pitted against 'Heropanti' actor Tiger Shroff.

The upcoming feature is seemingly high on the budget as it has been shot in seven countries and 15 cities across the globe. The film is also the first-ever to be shot in the Arctic Circle.

With Siddharth Anand in the director's chair, the upcoming feature is bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner. The film is slated for a release on October 2 this year.

