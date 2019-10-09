'War' becomes third highest grossing film of 2019, crosses Rs 200 Cr mark

Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan starrer action-thriller 'WAR' is raking in crazy moolah at the box office as it clocked earnings of Rs 208.05 crores within seven days of its release.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures on his Twitter handle.

The film which had the leverage of an extended weekend smashed all records and is continuing its winning spree.

Taran gave an account of all the figures and wrote that the film minted Rs 51.60 crores on the first day followed by Rs 23.10 crores on second, Rs 21.30 crores on third, Rs 27.60 crores on fourth, Rs 36.10 crores on fifth, Rs 20.60 crores on sixth and Rs 27.75 crores on the seventh day, taking the tally to Rs 208.05 crores.