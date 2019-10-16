War becomes 10th highest Hindi grosser of all times, only these movies had more hits

The Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer "War" has emerged as the 10th-highest grossing Hindi film of all time. The action thriller has also become the highest-grossing Bollywood release of 2019, leaving behind "Kabir Singh" and "Uri: The Surgical Strike".

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, "War" has collected Rs 280.60 crore including collections from Hindi, Tamil and Telugu versions.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Wednesday took to Twitter and wrote: "'War' emerges 10th highest grossing Hindi film. 1. 'Baahubali 2' (Hindi), 2. 'Dangal', 3. 'Sanju', 4. 'PK', 5. 'Tiger Zinda Hai', 6. 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', 7. 'Padmaavat', 8. 'Sultan', 9. 'Dhoom3', 10. 'War'... 'Kabir Singh' moves to the 11th position, while 'Uri' is on 12th. #India biz."