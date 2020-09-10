‘Wants her 2 seconds of fame’: Shibani Dandekar calls out Sushant’s ex-GF Ankita Lokhande for targeting Rhea

Actress, model and television anchor Shibani Dandekar called out late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande for targeting Rhea Chakraborty.
Shibani took to Twitter and wrote, “This woman clearly wants her 2 seconds of fame and has capitalised on Rhea being targeted because she has had never dealt with her own relationship issues with Sushant.. she has been the driving force behind this and she needs to be called out!”
Dandekar’s response came after Lokhande addressed her followers on social media, following Rhea's arrest.
She penned down a post raising questions about Rhea’s relationship with Sushant, calling the latter ‘irresponsible and careless’.
"Would anyone, who claims to have loved someone so deeply, allow the other person to consume drugs claiming to know his mental state and condition?" she added.
Lokhande in her multiple interviews post Rajput’s demise, maintained that the actor would have never committed suicide.
The 35-year-old dated Sushant for almost six years. They met on the sets of Ekta Kapoor's television show "Pavitra Rishta".
While reports have cited that Sushant called it quits following his success in Bollywood, a source close to the couple revealed that Ankita’s past experiences made her very insecure and feared that things won’t work out between the two, reported Times of India.
Sushant tried his best to keep it together but despite all efforts, the two decided to pull the plug.
Earlier, Shibani mentioned on Instagram that she has known Rhea for ages and has witnessed her growth in the industry. She went on to slam the media for torturing and vilifying the actress and her family to a breaking point.
Rhea, who was held in a drugs case linked to Sushant’s death, has alleged in her bail application filed in a Mumbai court that during her interrogation by the NCB, she was "coerced" into making "self-incriminating confessions".
In the plea filed in a sessions court on Wednesday, Rhea also claimed that she has not committed any crime whatsoever and has been falsely implicated in the case.
Rhea was arrested after three days of questioning by the NCB. She is currently in judicial custody.
Various angles surrounding the death of the Sushant Singh Rajput are being probed by three federal agencies- the NCB, the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
Rajput was found dead at his Bandra flat on June 14.