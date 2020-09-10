‘Wants her 2 seconds of fame’: Shibani Dandekar calls out Sushant’s ex-GF Ankita Lokhande for targeting Rhea

Lokhande in her multiple interviews post Rajput’s demise, maintained that the actor would have never committed suicide.

The 35-year-old dated Sushant for almost six years. They met on the sets of Ekta Kapoor's television show "Pavitra Rishta".

While reports have cited that Sushant called it quits following his success in Bollywood, a source close to the couple revealed that Ankita’s past experiences made her very insecure and feared that things won’t work out between the two, reported Times of India.

Sushant tried his best to keep it together but despite all efforts, the two decided to pull the plug.

Earlier, Shibani mentioned on Instagram that she has known Rhea for ages and has witnessed her growth in the industry. She went on to slam the media for torturing and vilifying the actress and her family to a breaking point.