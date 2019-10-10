Wanted to work in a film produced by Priyanka: Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar returns as an actor in "The Sky Is Pink", co-produced by his co-star in the film, Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Farhan said he always hoped that one day he would get to do a film produced by Priyanka.
Farhan was interacting with the media on Wednesday at a special screening in Mumbai of the film along with co-producer Siddharth Roy Kapoor, who came with wife Vidya Balan.
Farhan has directed Priyanka Chopra Jonas in "Don" and "Don 2". Priyanka and Farhan have also co-starred in his sister Zoya Akhtar's directorial "Dil Dhadakne Do". This time, Farhan has worked in a film co-produced by Priyanka's banner Purple Pebble Pictures.
"This film has a really heart-touching story. It is based on a true story and I feel the audience get connected quickly with real-life stories. Other than that, I always wanted to work with the film's director Shonali Bose after watching her last film 'Margarita With A Straw'. There is Priyanka (Chopra) in this film, who is also producing the film, and I was hoping that one day I will do a film produced by Priyanka's production company," Farhan said.
Talking about audience response to "The Sky Is Pink", Farhan said: "So far, we have received positive response and we have got good reviews, so now it all depends on the audience. We have a feeling that the film will do well."
Talking about his upcoming film "Toofan", directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Farhan said: "We are still shooting the film. It will release in October next year."
"The Sky Is Pink" releases on October 11.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)