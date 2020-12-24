‘Want to tick mark that goal very soon’: Ranbir Kapoor reveals marriage plans with GF Alia Bhatt

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor who has been MIA from the silver screen since his 2018 film ‘Sanju’, did make headlines for his relationship with actress Alia Bhatt.

Now, in an interview with Rajeev Masand, Kapoor got candid about his wedding plans, hoping it to happen in 2021.

Masand reminded him of an interview they did in the past where he stated he wanted to be married by 32 and have kids by 34.

Joking that he missed that deadline by six years, Masand asked Ranbir if he was closer to achieving that goal.

Ranbir said, “It would have already been sealed if the pandemic had not entered our lives but I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon.”

Not to mention, Ranbir and Ali have also been living together during the lockdown.

When asked if he took any online classes in his spare time, Kapoor said, “My girlfriend Alia is a bit of an overachiever, and she probably took every class there is -- from guitar to screenwriting. I always feel like an underachiever next to her. But no, I didn’t take any classes. Initially, we were dealing with the family crisis, and then I got into reading, spent time with my family, and I watch two-three films every day.”

On work front, Ranbir and Alia will together be seen in the upcoming film "Brahmastra", directed by Ayan Mukerji, who called the shots on the Ranbir Kapoor hits "Wake Up Sid" (2009) and "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani" (2013) before this. The film is touted as the first of an ambitious superhero action trilogy, and it also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.

Besides that, he will also be seen in "Shamshera" co-starring Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. Produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by Karan Malhotra, the film stars Kapoor in a double role.