'Want to spend time with my grandchildren': Rishi Kapoor's last wish will make you cry bucketloads

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on Thursday. The 67-year-old actor, who was suffering from cancer, died in Mumbai's HN Reliance Foundation Hospital.

From attending the funeral rites of Rishi Kapoor to consoling her boyfriend Ranbir and his mother Neetu Kapoor, Alia is surely acting as a major source of strength for them. Before the untimely demise of Ranbir's father, the couple was rumoured to tie the knot this December. It was Rishi Kapoor's wish to see his lad get married and play with his grandchildren.

In an interview with Mid-day in 2018, he had said, "It is high time he got married. I settled down when I was 27, Ranbir is 35. So he should think about marriage. He can marry anyone of his choice; we don't have any objection to it. I want to spend time with my grandchildren before I am gone."

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt on Friday took out a moment to mourn the demise of Rishi Kapoor on social media. She posted an emotional note for him, saying he brought goodness in her life. " A friend, a Chinese food lover and a beautiful story teller," that's how actress Alia Bhatt described the late veteran actor.

Rishi Kapoor is survived by wife, actress Neetu Kapoor, daughter Ridhima and son Ranbir. His wife Neetu Kapoor was by his side when he breathed his last. The last rites were performed around 3-4 pm on Thursday, in the presence of his family members. Randheer Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Kareen Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Alia Bhatt were among the others who were present at the crematorium.