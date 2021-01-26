Want to get married like Varun Dhawan at The Mansion House in Alibaug? Here’s how much it costs per night

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan got married to his long-time girlfriend Natasha Dalal on Sunday in Alibaug's luxurious resort The Mansion House, which is 20 minutes away from Mumbai via speedboat.

While it was an intimate affair, select friends from the film industry including Karan Johar, Zoa Morani, Kunal Kohli and Shashank Khaitan, amongst others, were present at the do.

Varun Dhawan reportedly had a plan to get married last year but had to postpone the wedding because of the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown. Reports claim that the couple was planning to tie the knot in Thailand's Khao Lak in 2020 which got postponed due to the pandemic and Alibaug had been selected as the wedding destination.

Celebrations had started at the wedding venue on January 22 and ended on January 24. The Dhawans and Dalals checked out on January 25.