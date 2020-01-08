Want to boycott Deepika Padukone? Bhakts will have to stop using ALL THESE BRANDS

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone's visit to the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus, here on Tuesday, to meet protesting students didn't go down well with a section of Twitterati who called for a boycott of her upcoming film 'Chhapaak'.
Taking the trend even further, some Twitter users also initiated sharing a list of brands endorsed by the actress that also come under the anti-Deepika radar.
It is on similar lines when Bollywood actor Aamir Khan had created a stir in 2015 by saying that his wife Kiran Rao had wondered whether they should move out of the country due to the rising intolerance.
Following the incident, a social media campaign was attempted to discard Aamir as the brand ambassador of Snapdeal. According to a report by The Indian Express, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP’s) IT cell head had orchestrated the boycott on Aamir, claimed Sadhavi Khosla, a former volunteer of BJP's social media team, who was also a part of the social media attack.
Meanwhile several Bollywood celebs and political personalities have lauded the actress for showing solidarity to the students.
On Monday, the 34-year-old actor told a news channel that she feels proud that people have come out and raised their voice without fear, in reference to the protests against the amended Citizenship Act, the National Register of Citizens and violence in JNU.
"I feel proud to see that we aren't scared to express ourselves... I think the fact that we are thinking about the country and its future.... Whatever may be our point of view, it's nice to see," Deepika told NDTV India.
"I feel proud about it that people are coming out -- be it on the streets or wherever they are -- they are raising their voice and expressing themselves as it is important. If we want to see change in life and society, it is important that a point of view be put forward," she added.
