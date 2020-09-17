'Want president rule in Maharashtra: Kangana Ranaut calls Uddhav Thackeray government 'fascist'

Actor Kangana Ranaut, who has been making headlines for her tussle with the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government, has once again taken a jibe at the party and demanded for president's rule in the state.

Replying to a news report about Maharashtra assembly sending a 60-page to letter to Republic TV's Arnab Goswami on breach of privilege, Kangana tweeted: "Maharashtra remains one of the most damaged state because of the pandemic, numbers are rising rapidly but #Fascist government busy harassing people who speak against them, we want president rule in Maharashtra, stop #Fascism"