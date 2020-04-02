Wanna be Marie Kondo': Deepika Padukone shares adorable picture of 'husband' Ranveer Singh taking nap

Deepika Padukone on Thursday shared a glimpse of how she is spending time with husband Ranveer Singh amid the 21-day-long government-imposed lockdown and revealed a picture of him taking a nap.

The 34-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared an extremely adorable picture. In the snap, Ranveer is seen taking a nap while covered in aa quilt and keeping his hand under a pillow. Deepika has pasted a strip on Ranveer's forehead noting "Husband." It seems like the 'Bajirao Mastani' is enjoying his isolation time by taking in some good sleep.

Deepika captioned the adorable post as, "Season 1:Episode 7: & while I was at it... @ranveersingh #wannabemariekondo #thinkitookittoofar Productivity in the time of COVID-19!" The adorable post on Instagram garnered more than 4k likes within an hour of being posted and received heart-warming comments by celebrity followers including Kiara Advani and Tisca Chopra.