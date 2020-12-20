Wajid Khan threatened divorce if I didn’t convert, says late music director's wife Kamalrukh

Late music composer Wajid Khan's wife Kamalrukh, who'd recently opened up about being pressured by her in-laws to convert, has said that Khan had threatened to divorce her in 2014.

In her latest interview with YouTuber Ujjawal Trivedi, Kamalrukh Khan revealed they had been living separately since 2014.

"He was a wonderful man, a talented musician, but if there was one flaw in him, it was this: he wasn’t strong-minded. He could be easily influenced, especially in matters of faith. We used to fight about this, even after we had two kids. This was the narrative, day in and day out. The last straw was when he threatened to divorce me if I didn’t convert. This was in 2014," she said.

The clinical hypnotherapist further spoke about their legal battler and continued, "He used to leave and stay at his mother’s house, sometimes for months on end. When he threatened to divorce me, I said ‘fine, let’s go ahead’. Even in court, I made my case about being under pressure to convert. His career was at stake, which is why this never came out in the public, but this had been going on since 2014."

Earlier, Kamalrukh Khan had opened up about her alleged ordeal within her inter-caste marriage, claiming scare tactics by her in-laws to force her into conversion included taking her to court seeking divorce.

Kamalrukh revealed in an Instagram post how, until now after Wajid’s death, her in-laws continue to harass her due to her resistance to converting to Islam, which also destroyed her relationship with her husband when he was alive.

The music composer passed away on June 1 this year.