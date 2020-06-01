Wajid Khan funeral pictures: Celebs arrive to offer condolences

Sajid-Wajid recently composed songs for Bollywood superstar Salman Khan during the ongoing lockdown, one of which was a number titled "Pyaar karona", a pop anthem encouraging all to fight the coronavirus. The song released in April was sung by Salman and also featured the actor in the video.

The composer duo also recently composed Salman's Eid special song, "Bhai bhai", which talks of communal harmony.

Sajid-Wajid frequently collaborated as composers for Salman Khan. In fact, they made their debut in the 1998 Salman superhit, "Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya", scoring one song in that film, "Teri jawani badi mast mast hai".

The duo shot to fame with the Salman Khan blockbuster "Dabangg" in 2010, and there has been no looking back. Among numerous hits they composed were "Tere mast mast do nain" and "Hud hud Dabangg" ("Dabangg"), "Do you wanna partner" and "Soni de nakhre" ("Partner"), "Mujhse shaadi karogi" and "Laal dupatta" ("Mujhse Shaadi Karogi"), "Mashallah" (Ek Tha Tiger"), "Chinta ta chita" ("Rowdy Rathore"), "Fevicol se" ("Dabangg 2") and "Raat bhar" ("Heropanti").

As a singer, Wajid recorded many hit songs, including "Do you wanna partner" and "Soni de nakhre" ("Partner"), "Hud hud Dabangg" ("Dabangg"), "Chinta ta chita" ("Rowdy Rathore"), "Tujhe Aksa Beach" ("God Tussi Great Ho") and "Jalwa" ("Wanted").

Sajid-Wajid also composed for a few non-film albums. These are Son Nigam's "Deewana", Alka Yagnik and Babul Supriyo's "Khoya Khoya Chand", and Rahul Vaidya's "Tera Intezaar".

Wajid also was a mentor of the music reality show "Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Singing Superstar" and "Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2012".

As the news of Wajod's demise spread, Bollywood took to social media to express grief and shock.

"Terrible news. The one thing I will always remember is Wajid bhai's laugh. Always smiling. Gone too soon. My condolences to his family and everyone grieving. Rest in peace my friend. You are in my thoughts and prayers," tweeted Priyanka Chopra.

Among the first to confirm the news with a tweet of condolence was composer Salim Merchant of the Salim-Suleiman duo. "Devastated with the news of the passing away of my brother Wajid of Sajid -Wajid fame. May Allah give strength to the family.. Safe travels bro.. @wajidkhan7 you've gone too soon. It's a huge loss to our fraternity. I'm shocked & broken," wrote Salim.