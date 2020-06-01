Wajid Khan Death: Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya, Wanted, Dabangg, Jai ho and other movies Wajid and Salman Khan collaborated for over 20 years

In a jolt to Bollywood, music composer Wajid Khan, of Sajid-Wajid fame, passed away at a hospital here.
As per a Filmibeat report, published just after midnight, Wajid Khan had been admitted to a Mumbai hospital. Reportedly, he had been on ventilator support.
Several celebrities took to social media platforms to express their grief and to offer condolences to the bereaved family.
Wajid Khan was best known for collaborating with Salman Khan over the years. But he was not just a music director or one half of Sajid-Wajid. He first scored music for Salman's Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya in 1998. And in the years that followed, he evolved into a singer and lyricist in his own right, as well as being an acclaimed music director.
The Sajid-Wajid duo had last worked together on Salman Khan's song titled 'Bhai Bhai', which was released on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, amid the COVID-19 induced lockdown.
Here are Wajid and Salman Khan's top movies the duo collaborated for over 20 years;
Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya- (1998)
Hello Brother- (1999)
Tumko Na Bhool Paayi- (2002)
Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam- (2002)
Tere Naam- (2003)
Mujhse Shaadi Karogi- (2004)
Saawan...The Love Season- (2006)
Partner- (2007)
Hello- (2008)
Heroes- (2008)
Wanted- (2009)
Main Aurr Mrs Khanna- (2009)
Ek tha Tiger- (2012)
Dabangg - (2010)
Dabangg 2 - (2012)
Ishq in Paris -(2013)
Jai Ho- (2014)
Freaky Ali- (2016)
Dabangg 3- (2019)
