Wajid Khan Death: Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya, Wanted, Dabangg, Jai ho and other movies Wajid and Salman Khan collaborated for over 20 years

Wajid Khan was best known for collaborating with Salman Khan over the years. But he was not just a music director or one half of Sajid-Wajid. He first scored music for Salman's Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya in 1998. And in the years that followed, he evolved into a singer and lyricist in his own right, as well as being an acclaimed music director.

The Sajid-Wajid duo had last worked together on Salman Khan's song titled 'Bhai Bhai', which was released on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, amid the COVID-19 induced lockdown.