Wajid Khan death: How the music composer started and ended his legacy with Salman Khan

A source close to the family also confirmed the coronavirus diagnosis. "He had coronavirus. When you already have heart and kidney issues, your immunity is low. His situation worsened in the last few days," the source added.

The music composer duo made their Bollywood debut with Salman’s 1998 movie "Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya" and went on to work on actor’s various films including “Hello Brother”, “Garv”, “Mujhse Shaadi Karogi”, “Tere Naam”, “Tumko Na Bhool Payenge”, “Partner” and the popular “Dabangg” franchise.

Wajid also did playback for Salman in chartbusters like "Mera He Jalwa" and "Fevicol Se" among others. He recently co-composed Salman's songs "Pyaar Karona" and “Bhai Bhai”, which the actor released on his YouTube channel.