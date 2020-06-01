Wajid Khan death: From Munni Badnaam Hui to Surili Akhiyon, here are some of the music composer's more popular music numbers

Singer and music composer Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid fame died of coronavirus-induced complications on Sunday. Wajid bhai, as he was popularly known, was 39 years old.

Wajid Khan leaves behind a legacy of popular numbers that would liven up the dance floor at any desi party. Of course, a large chunk of these hit numbers involved Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. From Munni Badnaam Hui in the first Dabangg movie to Bhai Bhai, the last song released by the brothers, the story of Wajid Khan as a music composer and singer will be etched in Bollywood history.

Keeping this in mind, here are some popular songs composed by the duo

Soni De Nakhre from Partner

In case you haven’t heard this song, hear it now. The Kendi Aw sequence, which is an integral part of the chorus, will always be remembered. Made popular in the Salman Khan-Govinda-starrer Partner, the song was as popular in clubs as it was on sangeet night