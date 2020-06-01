Wajid Khan death: From Munni Badnaam Hui to Surili Akhiyon, here are some of the music composer's more popular music numbers

Singer and music composer Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid fame died of coronavirus-induced complications on Sunday. Wajid bhai, as he was popularly known, was 39 years old.
Wajid Khan leaves behind a legacy of popular numbers that would liven up the dance floor at any desi party. Of course, a large chunk of these hit numbers involved Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. From Munni Badnaam Hui in the first Dabangg movie to Bhai Bhai, the last song released by the brothers, the story of Wajid Khan as a music composer and singer will be etched in Bollywood history.
Keeping this in mind, here are some popular songs composed by the duo
Soni De Nakhre from Partner
In case you haven’t heard this song, hear it now. The Kendi Aw sequence, which is an integral part of the chorus, will always be remembered. Made popular in the Salman Khan-Govinda-starrer Partner, the song was as popular in clubs as it was on sangeet night
Munni Badnaam Hui from Dabangg
While Malaika Arora did appear in a few more songs between Chhaya Chhaya and Munni Badnaam Hui, fans remember her for these two numbers. Munni Badnaam Hui from the action-comedy film Dabangg is funny, catchy, and in all likelihood increased the sale of Zandu Balm during that time.
Surili Akhiyon Wale from Veer
While most of us will remember Sajid-Wajid for upbeat, preppy numbers, Surili Akhiyon Wale from Veer is a slow number that was written my Gulzaar. It was sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Suzanne D’Mello.
Dagabaaz re from Dabangg 2
The song, which is sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Shreya Goshal and Shadab Faridi, was featured on Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha in the movie and was a big hit. It has crossed 25 million views on YouTube
Besharmi Ki Height from Mein Tera Hero
Sung by Arjit Singh, people have compared the song to an RD Burman Classic, praising the music composers, as well as Singh, whom they have likened to Kishore Kumar. The song features Varun Dhawan and Illena D’Cruz.
Raat Bhar from Heropanti
In Tiger Shroff’s debut film, this song by the duo has been compared as a sequel to Mukhtasar" from Teri Meri Kahani. It was suggested that the duo overlaid the basic tune of Mukhtasar and filled it with techno sounds
